MLW Inks New Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

MLW has signed yet another distribution deal during their time off, announcing a deal with Fubo Sports Network. Deadline reports the wrestling company has signed a deal to air MLW FUSION on the network on Thursday nights at 10 PM ET, with an encore of the previous episode airing beforehand at 9 PM.

Fubo is available on over 75 million devices and streams on Pluto TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Plex and XUMO, through fuboTV’s subscription service and on fubosportsnetwork.com.

“At a time when sports are in high demand we’re thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on fubo Sports Network.

“We are proud to partner with fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting,” said Court Bauer. “We are excited about our future with fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership.”