MLW Intimidation Games’ Livestream Is Online
April 28, 2022
This week’s MLW: Fusion features matches from Intimidation Games, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
* Microman, Aramis, and KC Navarro vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro and Gino Medina
