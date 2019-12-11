MLW: Intimidation Games Rescheduled For April

– MLW has pushed out their Intimidation Games event a couple of months. The company announced on Tuesday that the show, originally set for Chicago on February 29th, will instead take place in the city on April 18th.

The announcement noted that all current ticket holders will have their tickets honored for the new date. The event will be a MLW: Fusion TV taping. Scheduled for the show are:

* Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* The Von Erichs

* Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Brian Pillman Jr.

* Salina de la Renta

* Low Ki

* The Dynasty

* Mance Warner

* Konnan

* Injustice