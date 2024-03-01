MLW Intimidation Games Results 2.29.24: Matt Riddle Defends TV Title, More

MLW held its Intimidation Games PPV on Thursday night with Matt Riddle defending the TV Championship and more. You can see the results below from the New York City show, which aired on TrillerTV, per Fightful:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Mistico def. Rocky Romero

* Street Fight: Rickey Shane Page & Sami Callihan def. AKIRA & Jake Crist. Jimmy Lloyd saved AKIRA and Crist from a post-match assault. Raven appeared on the screen and said there will be a war.

* Timothy Thatcher was announced for MLW War Chamber

* Alex Kane def. Bobby Fish. AJ Francis came out and said that some of the Bomaye Fight Club members might not be as loyal as Kane believes.

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Second Gear Crew

* Mads Krugger appeared and cut a promo.

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Bad Dude Tito

* Cesar Duran challenged Salina de la Renta to bring a top luchador at MLW War Chamber.

* Five Minute, $5000 Challenge: Janai Kai def. Zoey Cannon

* MLW World Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima def. Minoru Suzuki

A little too much trash talk by Bobby Fish! pic.twitter.com/orjk9Vpdjm — MLW (@MLW) March 1, 2024

Minoru Suzuki’s Kaze Ni Nare chant was STRONG at tonight’s MLW!pic.twitter.com/QeBXn3W0sX — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 1, 2024

Suzuki wants chops? KOJIMA will give them to him! #MLW pic.twitter.com/vhmLU7rth7 — MLW (@MLW) March 1, 2024