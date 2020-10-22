MLW News: Six-Man Tag Titles Reportedly Set to Be Introduced, Old Fusion Content Leaving YouTube, More TV Deal Talks

– MLW will be reportedly set to institute a six-man tag team title of some kind as part of their restart. PWInsider reports that the company’s return, which filmed largely last week, will introduce some version of a Trios or Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

– The site also notes that a portion of the MLW Fusion liberary will be moving from YouTube to DAZN, which will be the new exclusive home for MLW’s older content. The current plan is to have live premium PPV-style shows on DAZN at some point.

– While the company has signed several deals with streaming partners and overseas content, PWInsider notes that MLW is still in talks in several different networks for TV deals, with the end goal being to get additional programming across several networks. ICM Partners is currently representing MLW. MLW is also hoping to expand their relationship with BeIN Sport where Fusion airs on Saturdays.