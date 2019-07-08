MLW Issues Full Press Release For PPV Debut In November

As we previously reported, Major League Wrestling will have its first PPV event ever on November 2 with Saturday Night SuperFight, which will take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. All titles will be on the line. The company has issued a press release with full details on the event, which you can see below.

MLW enters pay-per-view with November 2 “Saturday Night SuperFight” live broadcast

Chicago’s Cicero Stadium to host first pay-per-view event

Watch MLW SATURDAY NIGHT SUPERFIGHT live on pay-per-view Nov. 2 for $19.95.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that it will take the league to a whole new level of action with the launch of MLW pay-per-view broadcasts. MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium, will be the first MLW event available to fight fans on pay-per-view.

“We are very excited to bring MLW fans a new, more intense Major League Wrestling experience by presenting MLW pay-per-view events,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO and Founder. “We are committed to giving fans new ways to enjoy MLW. We are offering our live events at an affordable price and giving viewers at home the feeling like they’re sitting ringside for every fight.”

Major League Wrestling pay-per-views will be available on all major cable, satellite and telco systems as well digital pay-per-view via iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV, DISH and FITE TV.

MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95. The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Tickets go on sale for MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight Monday July 15 at 10 a.m. CST at MLWTickets.com.