MLW Issues Press Release on Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman at Never Say Never

– As previously reported, MLW announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW World Heavyweight title at Never Say Never on Wednesday, March 31. You can now see the full announcement on the upcoming match below:

Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for World Heavyweight Champion signed for Never Say Never

Big title fight to main event Never Say Never on March 31

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman (challenger) for the World Heavyweight Championship as the main event for Never Say Never on Wednesday, March 31 at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The undefeated Tankman has taken MLW by storm since debuting last fall. Dominating the competition, Tankman recently marched into the Top 10, turning heads as media and fans alike pondered a potential clash with Fatu.

“This is a dream match,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “These are two of the most evenly matched, most athletic and dangerous heavyweights in the sport. All eyes will be on Fatu and Tankman when they rumble for the belt March 31.”

Fatu enters the bout as the longest reigning World Heavyweight Champion, having won the title nearly two years ago in Chicago. Since then, Fatu has vanquished all comers from as far as Japan and Mexico and clearing out a significant portion of the Top 10.

The bout was put in motion following a post match altercation between CONTRA Unit and Injustice, which saw Fatu and his fellow soldiers stuff Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver in body bags. With Injustice’s days seemingly numbered, the 355 pound Tankman rushed to the ring and rocked Fatu in a manner never before seen. (WATCH)

Now the stage is set for a huge World Heavyweight Champion clash.

Will the rookie Tankman topple CONTRA’s kingpin and make history?

Will Fatu stuff another challenger and remain on top of Major Leg Wrestling

Tune in March 31 at 7pm ET for MLW’s free marquee event Never Say Never to find out!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.