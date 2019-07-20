MLW Issues Statement Regarding Tony Schiavone’s AEW Appearances

– Major League Wrestling has issued a statement in regard to Tony Schiavone’s appearances in AEW videos. Schiavone appeared in the first episode of Road to All Out and has appeared in other promo segments. MLW’s Court Bauer issued a statement to Figure Four Online stating that Schiavone is under contract with MLW, and that he was unaware of the former WCW announcer’s appearances.

The statement read, “Unless AEW elects to reach out, Tony Schiavone cannot proceed with AEW or any other company doing anything. I was unaware of him doing the digital stuff until I read it in this week’s Observer.”

Schiavone was asked online by a fan whether he was working for AEW and replied: