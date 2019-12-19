Jacob Fatu vs. Cima MLW Title Match Set for Fightland in February

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a huge title matchup for the Philadelphia card on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the 2300 Arena. Jaco Fatu will defend his MLW heavyweight title against CIMA. You can check out the full announcement below.

Philadelphia will host an international showdown featuring Japan’s top ranked wrestler CIMA as he challenges Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Title at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena on Saturday night, February 1. | Buy Tickets |

MLW today announced World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA for the World Heavyweight Championship at MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CONTRA Unit recently raided an MLW/#STRONGHEARTS press conference resulting in bedlam and triggering a bitter war between Oriental Wrestling Entertainment’s #STRONGHEARTS and the global dealers in violence.

“Being the World Heavyweight Champion means defending the top ranked wrestlers from all around the world and CIMA is one of those athletes,” Court Bauer, MLW CEO said today.

Ushering in a championship campaign of violence, Jacob Fatu has vanquished all challengers to his World Heavyweight Championship since winning the title July 6, 2019 in Chicago.

This title bout marks Fatu’s 4th title defense and presents a unique challenge with CIMA’s experience, technical skills and aerial attacks.

Thrilling fans from Japan to China and now in America, the #STRONGHEARTS movement has taken the world by storm. CIMA’s extraordinary group of wrestlers are a brilliant collection of talented grapplers that know no boundaries, criss-crossing promotions all over the world.

Graduating from the first class of Ultimo Dragon’s Toryumon Dojo, CIMA has become one of the biggest stars in Japan. An elite grappler and trainer, CIMA is leading the charge for the Chinese based upstart promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE).

Will CIMA be the first Japanese wrestler to win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship since Satoshi Kojima in 2002?

