MLW Announces January 2020 Return to Dallas

DALLAS – Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWDallas.com for Major League Wrestling’s return to Dallas this January featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 11, 2020 to the NYTEX Sports Centre with MLW: ZERO HOUR.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Jimmy Havoc • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • The Hart Foundation • Gringo Loco • Zenshi • Air Wolf and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.