MLW’s Kevin Ku On Finally Making His Debut After Pandemic Delay, Arriving As MLW Enters a New Era With Fubo and DAZN

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris in an exclusive interview for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Kevin Ku discussed his impending debut with MLW and signing with the company as it enters a new era with its distribution deals on Fubo Sports Network and DAZN. Ku, a member of Team Filthy and an ally and tag partner of Dominic Garrini’s over the past couple years, officially signed with MLW earlier this month. However, he told Jeffrey that he was originally supposed to start in April before the pandemic put MLW on hold. He talked about what it feels like to finally make his debut at the upcoming tapings, what it means to sign his first full contract and more. You can check out highlights and full audio below:

On how it feels finally being able to debut for MLW: “Really excellent. I was supposed to start like in April originally. But obviously everything got shut down, so now it’s just been a constant waiting game. Just seeing what’s going to happen and just waiting on the emails, waiting to see when we’re going to get everything started. So it feels really good.”

On his debut coming as MLW enters a new era with Fubo and DAZN: “You know, it’s a really cool feeling, because I mean, initially signing I knew it was a pretty big step for my career. But just after seeing these new TV deals, and like where we’re going to be seen in the US and in internationally is just insanely wild. And just like all the new talent that has been signed as well, and are probably going to be signed after all this is just really cool and exciting to see.”

On signing his first major contract of his career: “You know, honestly it never really crossed my mind that I wanted to — I mean, obviously everyone wants to sign the big-money contract and make money living out of wrestling. But really, that was kind of in the back of my mind. What was in the forefront of my mind was travelling as much as I can, and wrestling everywhere and anywhere that I can as much as possible. But it’s a really surreal feeling, and I don’t think that it’ll truly, really set in until I see myself on a TV screen.”

In the full interview, Ku discusses signing his first major contract at MLW, Dominic Garrini’s influence on his deciding to sign there, making his debut in a new era for MLW, the company’s safety procedures during the pandemic, who he plans to target when he arrives, how his style has evolved over the last couple of years, learning from the likes of Ivar and Tommaso Ciampa, and more.

0:00: Intro

1:39: On his MLW start being delayed due to the pandemic, making debut in a new era for MLW.

2:57: On signing his first major contract of his career with MLW.

3:54: On the plans for MLW’s taping, COVID-19 safeguards and safety policy, wrestling without fans.

5:49: On the wrestling industry shutting down during the pandemic, how it’s affected him & keeping in ring shape.

8:49: On his tag partner Dominic Garrini also being in MLW, how that factored into his signing on, looking forward to working with him there.

10:10: On MLW having an MMA-oriented portion of its roster, adding a sense of realism back into wrestling.

11:16: On his greatest mentors in wrestling, being trained by Ivar, learning from Eddie Edwards & Tommaso Ciampa.

13:33: On MLW taking the extra steps to make sure talent is safe in the pandemic, being put at ease by their actions.

15:09: On MLW’s new deals Fubo Network and DAZN providing him with a big opportunity.

16:01: On the origin of his mantra ‘Violence is Forever.’

17:07: On who he’s targeting coming into MLW, wanting the MLW Tag Team Championships.

17:27: On previously classifying himself as a technical wrestler and how that’s changed over the last couple of years.

18:57: On where to find him online.

20:34: Outro

