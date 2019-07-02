MLW Kings of Colosseum to Feature Jim Cornette Experience

– Major League Wrestling has announced the full details for this weekend’s Kings of Colosseum event. The card is set for Saturday, July 6 on BeIN Sports in Chicago, Illinois. Also, the show is set to feature the first Jim Cornette Experience Live. You can check out the full announcement from MLW below.

MLW PRESENTS KINGS OF COLOSSEUM LIVE THIS SATURDAY ON BEIN SPORTS

Major League Wrestling present its next live national network special this Saturday night July 6 on beIN Sports at 9pm EST / 6pm PST entitled “MLW: KINGS OF COLOSSEUM”. (buy tickets)

Emanating from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against 300 pound Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit in the main event.

Saturday’s broadcast will also feature the first-ever Jim Cornette Experience LIVE. The legendary Jim Cornette will interview Promociones Dorado empresaria Salina de la Renta. What happens when the outspoken Cornette tangles with the Bruja? Anything can and will happen on the Jim Cornette Experience LIVE!

Fresh off of being crowned the inaugural National Openweight Champion, Alex Hammerstone will host the “Star Spangled Hammer Challenge”. Who will step up to take on the new champ? Find out this Saturday night LIVE on beIN SPORTS!

In middleweight action, Rey Horus will collide with Myron Reed. Will the Tijuana Thriller bump Reed down in the rankings or will the #Justice crusader clinch a critical victory?

Watch MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Saturday night July 6th at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

If you’re in the Chicagoland area, extremely limited tickets are available for $10 at MLWTickets.com.

The card begins locally at 7pm CT; with the live broadcast beginning 9pm ET/8pm CT.