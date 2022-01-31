wrestling / News
MLW Kings of Colosseum Announced For Philadelphia In May
Major League Wrestling has announced that they will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 13 for MLW Kings of Colosseum. The announcement reads:
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Friday, May 13 with MLW Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.
Get your tickets starting this Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com and Eventbrite.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Jacob Fatu
Davey Richards
Cesar Duran
World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan
Mads Krugger
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
Myron Reed
Aramis
Arez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
