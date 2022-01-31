MLW Kings of Colosseum Announced For Philadelphia In May

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 13 for MLW Kings of Colosseum. The announcement reads:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Friday, May 13 with MLW Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

Get your tickets starting this Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com and Eventbrite.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Myron Reed

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

