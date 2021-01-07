MLW Kings of Colosseum Livestream Online

wrestling / News

January 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW airs their Kings of Colosseum special tonight, and the livestream is officially online. You can see the video below for the event, which has the following card set:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
* Tornado Tag Rules for MLW Tag Team Championship: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
* Salina de la Renta has a huge announcement

