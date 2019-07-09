Various News: MLW Kings of Colosseum Online, New Jack Memoir Coming in November, New Seth Rollins Shirt

– MLW has released the Kings of Colosseum live special online. You can see the full video for the special below:

– ECW alum New Jack is set to release his memoir in November. The book is titled (per PWInsider) New Jack: Memoir of a Pro Wrestling Extremist and hits shelves on November 28th.

The synopsis reads:

You may have cheered for New Jack. You may have booed him out of the building. You may have even feared him at times. But until now, you’ve never really known The Most Dangerous Man in Wrestling. For the first time, the man born Jerome Young opens up about how he became one of the stars who enabled Extreme Championship Wrestling to make a permanent mark on the professional landscape. His crazed dives off balconies and scaffolds; his bloody, weapon-filled mat wars that trampled the line between reality and entertainment–this memoir reveals the perspective of the man at the center of them all and includes new disclosures about the infamous incidents with Mass Transit, Gypsy Joe, and the stabbing of a fellow wrestler in Florida. Beyond the gimmicks that united white supremacists and the NAACP against him and his fellow performers, New Jack candidly discusses the violence in his youth that nearly led him to a career in crime, his past as a bounty hunter, a near-fatal drug addiction, the last months of ECW, and his place in wrestling history.

– WWE has released a new T-Shirt for Seth Rollins, calling him “The Man’s Man”: