MLW News: Kings of Colosseum Sells Out 2300 Arena, Producers For Show, Note on Live Reactions

– MLW’s Kings of Colosseum show over the weekend was a big hit, selling out the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. PWInsider reports that the Friday show sold out and that there was a strong walk-up presence in attendance, which was believed internally to be due to lot of their characters on MLW: Fusion starting to catch on like Hammerstone, the duo of Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout, MicroMan and 5150.

– The report notes that in addition to Court Bauwer, the producers at the taping were Gangrel, Dave Prazak. Lince Dorado, Davey Richards and Savio Vega.

– Finally, Sandman and the Samoan SWAT Team were said to have gotten very big reactions from the crowd, particularly Sandman when he gave MicroMan a tiny beer bottle so they could toast.