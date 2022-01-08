wrestling / News
MLW News: Live Events Planned For New Markets, Top Merchandise Sellers In Company
January 7, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW is reportedly planning some live events for several new markets. PWInsider reports that the company has plans for the new markets, which they’re moving forward with after their plans for 2021 were delayed by the pandemic.
– The site also reports that Alexander Hammerstone and 5150 are currently MLW’s top merchandise sellers.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Thinks Bron Breakker Should Already Be On WWE Main Roster
- Details On Katsuyori Shibata Changing Stipulation To His Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16
- Note On Roman Reigns Testing Positive For COVID-19, If His Risk For Complications Was Higher
- Details on When Talent Knew of Samoa Joe’s WWE Release, Joe’s Role In WWE After Injury