MLW News: Live Events Planned For New Markets, Top Merchandise Sellers In Company

January 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MLW is reportedly planning some live events for several new markets. PWInsider reports that the company has plans for the new markets, which they’re moving forward with after their plans for 2021 were delayed by the pandemic.

– The site also reports that Alexander Hammerstone and 5150 are currently MLW’s top merchandise sellers.

MLW, Jeremy Thomas

