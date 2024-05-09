wrestling / News

MLW News: Company Looking Into Possible Toronto Show, Sami Callihan & Alex Kane Set For Saturday’s Event

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Chris DeJoseph MLW Underground Image Credit: MLW

– MLW is reportedly looking at the potential for its first show in Canada. PWInsider reports that the company is considering its first event in the country for a possible event in Toronto.

– The site notes that Sami Callihan and Alex Kane are set to appear at their event in Chicago on Saturday.

