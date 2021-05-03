MLW News: Company Looking To Bring In High Profile Talent, Officials Happy With Calvin Tankman

– MLW is looking to bring in some new talent as they sign other talents to new deals, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company is looking to overhaul the roster with, according to one source, “a focus on bringing in high profile talent.” Talent is also being signed to new deals with the company.

– The site also notes that people in MLW are happy with Calvin Tankman thus far, and that he is expected to continue to get a big push. Tankman faced Jacob Fatu at Never Say Never For the MLW World Title and came up short, but that was always the plan to show off the fact that he’s able to hang with the top names in the company even if he’s not there yet. Fatu was reportedly very impressed with Tankman, and the company is behind him in a big way.