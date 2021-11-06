wrestling / News
MLW Makes More Tickets Available For Tomorrow’s War Chamber
MLW has made additional tickets available for tomorrow’s War Chamber show. The company announced that additional tickets have been released for the event due to adjustment in the show’s layout.
The full announcement is below:
MORE tickets just released for Philly!
See the hottest card in town LIVE tomorrow night!
Major League Wrestling has just released additional tickets for tomorrow’s event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena at http://www.MLWLive.com.
Due to adjustments in the layout of tomorrow’s production, select seats have been made available.
MLW returns this Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and headlined by a 5 vs. 5 War Chamber match.
Buy tickets starting at $15 at: www.MLWLive.com.