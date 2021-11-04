MLW Changes War Chamber to a 5 vs. 5 Match

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that the War Chamber match at this Saturday’s event will now be a 5 versus 5 match. The card is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

As a result of the change, Alex Hammerstone now has to get two more participants as part of his team against CONTRA Unit for the War Chamber match. Here’s the full announcement and updated lineup:

This Saturday’s War Chamber now 5 versus 5!

See the final battle between MLW and CONTRA in Philly!

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced War Chamber is now 5 versus 5 for this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

As the final showdown between MLW and CONTRA Unit looms, the global dealers in violence have upped the ante declaring the match is now 5 on 5, a stipulation which Cesar Duran granted.

Adding an additional SENTAI Death Soldier to their team, CONTRA Unit has assembled a ferocious force forste the final battle inside the War Chamber.

Now, Alex Hammerstone, captain of his team, must secure not one but two participants crazy enough to enter the War Chamber and wage war against CONTRA’s best.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at: www.MLWLive.com.

Who will Hammerstone recruit at the 11th hour?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? & ???

vs. CONTRA UNIT

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

Philly Street Fight for World Tag Team Championship

Los Parks vs. 5150

OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

OPERA CUP FINALS

Warhorse vs. KC Navarro

The debut of “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime