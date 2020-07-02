wrestling / News

MLW News: Mance Warner Beer Coming Next Year, Court Bauer Asks Fans to Wear Masks

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A beer branded after MLW star Mance Warner is coming next year. Court Bauer posted to Twitter to note that a Warner-licensed beer is coming to the company in 2021, as you can see below:

– Bauer also noted that a member of the MLW family has lost their mother to COVID-19 and said that it’s the third time someone in MLW has lost a loved one to the virus. He implored fans to be careful and wear masks:

