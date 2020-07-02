MLW News: Mance Warner Beer Coming Next Year, Court Bauer Asks Fans to Wear Masks

– A beer branded after MLW star Mance Warner is coming next year. Court Bauer posted to Twitter to note that a Warner-licensed beer is coming to the company in 2021, as you can see below:

Just finished a pretty cool call. @ManceWarner beer is coming to @MLW in 2021. 🍺 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 29, 2020

– Bauer also noted that a member of the MLW family has lost their mother to COVID-19 and said that it’s the third time someone in MLW has lost a loved one to the virus. He implored fans to be careful and wear masks: