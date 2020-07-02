wrestling / News
MLW News: Mance Warner Beer Coming Next Year, Court Bauer Asks Fans to Wear Masks
– A beer branded after MLW star Mance Warner is coming next year. Court Bauer posted to Twitter to note that a Warner-licensed beer is coming to the company in 2021, as you can see below:
Just finished a pretty cool call. @ManceWarner beer is coming to @MLW in 2021. 🍺
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 29, 2020
– Bauer also noted that a member of the MLW family has lost their mother to COVID-19 and said that it’s the third time someone in MLW has lost a loved one to the virus. He implored fans to be careful and wear masks:
My thoughts go out to a dear member of MLW who just lost his mother to the coronavirus. This is the 3rd time someone in @MLW has lost a loved one to the virus. This thing is very aggressive, very dangerous & very real.
Wear a mask, take precautions & do your part to prevent. 😷
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Main Roster Superstars Being Upset With Handling of Crisis, Not Being Informed About Positive Test Results
- NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19
- Mother of Hana Kimura Reveals Terrace House Incident That Led To Cyberbullying Was Staged