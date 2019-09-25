wrestling / News
MLW News: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner Bunkhouse Match Set for Fusion, Updated Lineup for TV Tapings With The Crash in Mexico
– Major League Wrestling has announced that this week’s show will feature Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a Bunkhouse Match as the main event. Also, MLW announced the lineup for the upcoming event on October 5, which will be a co-promoted event with The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico. This will also tape footage for MLW Fusion on TV. Here’s the lineup:
LUCHA SUPER ESTRELLA
CONTRA Unit vs. Promociones Dorado: LA Park, Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (presented by Salina de la Renta)
TITLE VS. TITLE MATCH
Alex Hammestone (MLW National Champion) vs. Rey Horus (Crash Heavyweight Champion)
¡LUCHA ESPECIAL!
The Hart Foundation vs. Dragón Lee, Soberano Jr & Bárbaro Cavernario
TRIANGLE MATCH FOR THE MLW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES
Dynasty (Champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja
TIJUANA STREET FIGHT
Jimmy Havoc & Damian 666 vs. Mance Warner & Savio Vega
Triple Amenaza vs. Haraganes
Ticket details are available at TaquilaExpress.com.
