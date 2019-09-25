MLW News: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner Bunkhouse Match Set for Fusion, Updated Lineup for TV Tapings With The Crash in Mexico

– Major League Wrestling has announced that this week’s show will feature Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a Bunkhouse Match as the main event. Also, MLW announced the lineup for the upcoming event on October 5, which will be a co-promoted event with The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico. This will also tape footage for MLW Fusion on TV. Here’s the lineup:

LUCHA SUPER ESTRELLA

CONTRA Unit vs. Promociones Dorado: LA Park, Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (presented by Salina de la Renta)

TITLE VS. TITLE MATCH

Alex Hammestone (MLW National Champion) vs. Rey Horus (Crash Heavyweight Champion)

¡LUCHA ESPECIAL!

The Hart Foundation vs. Dragón Lee, Soberano Jr & Bárbaro Cavernario

TRIANGLE MATCH FOR THE MLW WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES

Dynasty (Champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja

TIJUANA STREET FIGHT

Jimmy Havoc & Damian 666 vs. Mance Warner & Savio Vega

Triple Amenaza vs. Haraganes

Ticket details are available at TaquilaExpress.com.