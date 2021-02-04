wrestling / Columns
MLW Middleweight Title vs. AAA Cruiserweight Title Match Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
February 3, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s MLW: Fusion will see an interpromotional match with both the MLW Middleweight Title and AAA Cruiserweight Title on the line. It was announced on tonight’s Fusion that Lio Rush will defend his Middleweight Title against Laredo Kid, who is putting the AAW Cruiserweight Title on the line as well.
Rush agreed to defend the title in a video segment that you can check out below:
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
NEXT WEEK the MLW World Middleweight Championship is going to be defended in an interpromotional dream match as the champion @TheLionelGreen goes one on one against @Laredokidpro1.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/ZCtR49POFg pic.twitter.com/5XKShNJ1DT
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021
