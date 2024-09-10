MLW Middleweight Title Match Set For CMLL Lunes Clásico

Mistico will defend the MLW Middleweight Championship at CMLL Lunes Clásico this weekend. CMLL announced that Mascara Dorada will challenge Mistico for the title at the September 16th show.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Mistico vs. Mascara Dorada

* Flying Jr., Templar & Rocky Romero vs. Soberano Jr., Golden Angel & Red Fog

* Octagon, Averno & Son Of Octagon vs. Atlantis, Last Warrior & Atlantis Jr.

* Guerrero Maya Jr., Stigma & Pegasso vs. Blue Panther Jr., Dark Panther & son of Blue Panther

* La Catalina vs. Queen Isis

* Xelhua, Metal Lightning & Arkalis vs. Disturbance, Apocalypse & El Cholo

* Astoreth and Lady Metal vs. Lady Amazona and Enigmatica