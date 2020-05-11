MLW Has Reportedly Had Talks With Mike Tyson’s Team About Working Together

Last week, Court Bauer tweeted about MLW wanting to promote a wrestling match involving Mike Tyson with the proceeds going to charity. It appears that there is more to the story than just the tweet. PWInsider reports that MLW has actually had at least one conversation with Tyson’s management team about possibly doing something together in the future.

It’s worth noting that ICM Partners represents both MLW and Tyson.

Low Ki has been pushing on social media to face Tyson and while no deal is close to being finalized, MLW is enthusiastic that something may be worked out down the road when things return to normal.

Tyson has been training for a return to boxing exhibition bouts and has reportedly been offered big money for the a potential return fight, so it’s unlikely he would do anything risky like pro-wrestling until after any boxing fight.

Tyson has always been a big wrestling fan and famously was part of a major storyline with Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV. He then worked for WWE again in 2010, teaming with Chris Jericho to face Shawn Michaels and Triple H on RAW.