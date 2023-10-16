MLW News: Minoru Suzuki Return Planned For Next Year, Company Happy With Slaughterhouse PPV

– Minoru Suzuki is in MLW’s plans for a 2024 return, according to a new report. Suzuki defeated Jacob Fatu at MLW Slaughterhouse over the weekend, and Fightful Select reports that the win was a way for them to set up a future story for Fatu and strengthen their relationship to NJPW.

– The site adds that MLW was pleased with how Slaughterhouse turned out and expect it to be an annual event from here. Despite rumors to the contrary, Court Bauer was backstage at the show in gorilla position directing segments and producing matches.