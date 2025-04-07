wrestling / News

MLW News: Mistico Vacates Middleweight Title, Atlas Security Works Battle RIOT VII

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Battle Riot VII Mistico Templario Image Credit: MLW

– Mistico vacated the MLW Middleweight Champion this past weekend due to injury. As reported, the luchador was pulled from his match Battle RIOT VII due to injuries, and during the show he announced that he was vacating the title.

– As you can see below, Atlas Security worked Battle RIOT VII:

