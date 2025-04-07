wrestling / News
MLW News: Mistico Vacates Middleweight Title, Atlas Security Works Battle RIOT VII
– Mistico vacated the MLW Middleweight Champion this past weekend due to injury. As reported, the luchador was pulled from his match Battle RIOT VII due to injuries, and during the show he announced that he was vacating the title.
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!? 🤯@caristicomx vacates his MLW Middleweight title due to injury, before @The_IkuroKwon mists @RealCesarDuran and steals the championship!#MLWRiot ▶️ https://t.co/wN1Nj1llQl pic.twitter.com/78BlcTCUUb
— MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025
– As you can see below, Atlas Security worked Battle RIOT VII:
As a longtime ECW fan, I loved seeing and studying Atlas Security presiding over things last night, including helping check-in smoothly. #MLWRiot pic.twitter.com/gf198nK5nh
— Kevin Lesko (@astralpuke) April 7, 2025
