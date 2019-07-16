MLW News: MJF vs. Teddy Hart Set for Never Say Never, Full Fusion Episode 66 Available

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a huge title match for the upcoming Never Say Never ’19 event. MJF will challenge Teddy Hart for the MLW World Middleweight Championship. The event will be held at the MLW Fusion TV taping for beIN Sports on July 25 in New York City. You can check out the full announcement below.

MJF CHALLENGES TEDDY HART FOR THE WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE IN NYC NEXT THURSDAY

Can MJF complete the Dynasty’s sweep of the Hart Foundation?

One-half of the new World Tag Team Champions MJF wants more gold and on July 25, the bigmouth New Yorker will look to become a double champion when he challenges for the title he never lost in the ring: the World Middleweight Championship.

MLW today announced a World Middleweight Title Bout: World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart vs. MJF for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

The first-ever World Middleweight Champion MJF has never gotten over Teddy Hart walking around with “his” World Middleweight Championship. So much so, MJF has run his mouth calling Hart a “fraud” – and that’s one of the more polite terms used when the trust fund kid trolls Hart on social media and in the press.

Hart will be attempting a record-setting 5th title defense when the two clash in New York City Thursday July 25.

The Dynasty enter the title bout with significant momentum. In the last month, the Dynasty all have won championship gold in MLW: Alex Hammerstone winning the National Openweight Championship and MJF along with Holliday defeating the Hart Foundation in a ladder match in Chicago.

The last time MJF and Hart battled for the championship, Hart was the victor… only for Richard Holliday to crash Hart’s post match interview and along with MJF pummel the champ. Thus began the era of the Dynasty.

Nearly a half year later, the landscape has changed. Dynasty has defeated the Hart Foundation for the World Tag Team Championships. Brian Pillman was defeated in the National Openweight Finals. Now, MJF looks to clinch the elusive World Middleweight Title. Can he?

Find out LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.