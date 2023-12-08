MLW News: More Events Planned For 2024, Note On Alyssa Wray’s One-Shot Appearance

– MLW is reportedly planning to run more frequent events when 2024 comes around. PWInsider reports that Court Bauer said during a pre-show meeting before Thursday’s MLW: One-Shot PPV that the company will be running shows more often and will be going to old and new markets. The report notes that there has been discussion lately of more Florida events for the company.

– The report also notes that Alyssa Wray, the American Idol finalist who performed “America The Beautiful” at One-Shot, was brought in through a connection to Stephen DeAngelis. DeAngelis is, in addtion to his ring announcing, a well-known casting director and producer in terms of theater and commercials for decades.