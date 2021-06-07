wrestling / News

MLW News: More Tickets Released For July Return, Kevin Ku Releases Shirt For AAPI Charity

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW updated logo

MLW has released additional tickets for their July 10th return. PWINsider reports that additional tickets are available for the Philadelphia show, and that there should be announcements about the event coming in the next several days.

– Kevin Ku and MLW have teamed up to release a new T-shirt to help fight hate against the AAPI community. You can see the shirt below, which is available here. Profits from the shirt will go to StopAAPIHate.org.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Ku, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading