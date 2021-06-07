wrestling / News
MLW News: More Tickets Released For July Return, Kevin Ku Releases Shirt For AAPI Charity
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has released additional tickets for their July 10th return. PWINsider reports that additional tickets are available for the Philadelphia show, and that there should be announcements about the event coming in the next several days.
– Kevin Ku and MLW have teamed up to release a new T-shirt to help fight hate against the AAPI community. You can see the shirt below, which is available here. Profits from the shirt will go to StopAAPIHate.org.
Thank you MLW https://t.co/Q24x3dGAWp https://t.co/Kl7rDyV1Ar
— Kevin KU🎄⚒⚒⚒ (@kevinxku) June 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative, Says Bruce Prichard Protected Him
- Shingo Takagi Wins IWGP World Title at NJPW Dominion (Pics, Video)
- Shawn Michaels On Whether He Considers Himself The GOAT, What He Enjoyed Most About His In-Ring Career
- Jim Ross Recalls Memorable Sit-Down Interview With Mankind, Vince McMahon Reacting With Famous Line