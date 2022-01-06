wrestling / News
MLW National Openweight Championship Match Set For MLW Blood & Thunder
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
The MLW National Openweight Championship will be defended at the company’s Blood & Thunder show later this month. MLW announced on Wednesday that Alex Kane will defend his title against Calvin Tankman at the PPV.
The show is set to take place on January 21st in Dallas, Texas and will be an MLW Fusion taping.
📰 SIGNED! Calvin Tankman vs. Alex Kane for the National Openweight Championship set for Jan. 21 in Dallas at #BloodAndThunder
🎟 https://t.co/EVYv2jI4nX pic.twitter.com/e8Irw6N4NM
— MLW (@MLW) January 6, 2022
