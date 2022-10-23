MLW National Openweight Title Match Added to NWA Hard Times 3

The NWA has announced that there will be an MLW National Openweight title match at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12. Davey Richards will defend against Colby Corino. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green

* NWA National Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars

* NWA World Television Championship: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Colby Corino

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

* Mercurio, Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG & The Pope

* Hawx Aerie vs. TBD