MLW National Openweight Title Match Added to NWA Hard Times 3

October 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Hard Times 3 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced that there will be an MLW National Openweight title match at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12. Davey Richards will defend against Colby Corino. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA National Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars
* NWA World Television Championship: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Colby Corino
EC3 vs. Thom Latimer
* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson
* Mercurio, Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG & The Pope
* Hawx Aerie vs. TBD

