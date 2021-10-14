wrestling / News

MLW News: National Openweight Title Vacated, Davey Richards Advances in Opera Cup

October 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The MLW National Openweight Championship is officially vacant following this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. Wednesday’s show saw Alexander Hammerstone vacate the title after he won the MLW World Championship at MLW Fightland:

– Davey Richards was the first competitor to advance in the MLW Opera Cup, defeating Tom Lawler to advance to the second round on tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below:

