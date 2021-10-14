wrestling / News
MLW News: National Openweight Title Vacated, Davey Richards Advances in Opera Cup
– The MLW National Openweight Championship is officially vacant following this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. Wednesday’s show saw Alexander Hammerstone vacate the title after he won the MLW World Championship at MLW Fightland:
.@alexhammerstone has officially relinquished the National Openweight Championship to @RealCesarDuran.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/hpOLsVz5b0 pic.twitter.com/jLqiv3bOv4
— MLW (@MLW) October 13, 2021
– Davey Richards was the first competitor to advance in the MLW Opera Cup, defeating Tom Lawler to advance to the second round on tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below:
Here's the tale of the tape for our FUSION ALPHA Main Event as @FilthyTomLawlor takes on @RichardsWesley in this #OperaCup🏆 opening round match. #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/hpOLsVz5b0 pic.twitter.com/ChT5FE5d1A
— MLW (@MLW) October 13, 2021
Veteran instinct kicking in as @RichardsWesley uses the most of the five count. #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/hpOLsVz5b0 pic.twitter.com/sC0ejyOzkb
— MLW (@MLW) October 13, 2021
BIG Double stomp by @RichardsWesley #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/hpOLsVz5b0 pic.twitter.com/c5w6sC2IQI
— MLW (@MLW) October 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson Plans To Show Minoru Suzuki What He’s Learned Since Their Last Match
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Been Negotiating With WarnerMedia For Streaming Deal
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family