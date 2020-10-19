MLW Signs Former NBA Betting Scandal Referee Tim Donaghy

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison back in 2008 due to his involvement in a gambling scandal within the league, is set to make his professional wrestling debut as a referee for MLW.

“Pro wrestling is entertainment, and I always joked the NBA was a form of entertainment and I compared it a little bit to pro wrestling behind the scenes,” Donaghy told Sports Illustrated. “When I was growing up, I always enjoyed pro wrestling, guys like Hulk Hogan and Ivan Putski. I thought it would be fun to get involved and see where it goes.”

SI notes that the idea for Donaghy to join the company came via MLW COO Jared St. Laurent. According to the report, Donaghy’s main storyline with the promotion will consist of him serving as the personal referee for Richard Holliday’s upcoming matches.

“If there is a good response, who knows where it can go from here,” Donaghy told SI. “I’m willing to do whatever I can to make the show entertaining and fun for everyone watching, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

MLW is currently taping its programming for its November return to BeIN Sports, DAZN, and FUBO.