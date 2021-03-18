MLW: Never Say Never Adds Two Matches

We have two new matches for MLW: Never Say Never to take place later this month. MLW announced tonight that Jordan Oliver will take on Simon Gotch and Myron Reed will battle Daivari in two battles pitting Injustice against CONTRA Unit.

The show takes place on March 31st and airs

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman

* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

* Myron Reed vs. Daivari