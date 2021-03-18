wrestling / News
MLW: Never Say Never Adds Two Matches
We have two new matches for MLW: Never Say Never to take place later this month. MLW announced tonight that Jordan Oliver will take on Simon Gotch and Myron Reed will battle Daivari in two battles pitting Injustice against CONTRA Unit.
The show takes place on March 31st and airs
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman
* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
* Myron Reed vs. Daivari
NEW Matches have been signed for #MLWNSN. @AliciaAtout with more info in the 'Never say Never' control center.#MLWFusion |
🔗 https://t.co/TfhyGI813D pic.twitter.com/QhZzrW0nKp
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 17, 2021
