MLW Never Say Never Replay Set for Tonight
April 3, 2021 | Posted by
– BeIN Sports will broadcast a replay of MLW Never Say Never later tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Another replay is also scheduled for tomorrow at 2:30 am EST. Here’s the lineup for the show:
* MLW Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman, who is undefeated in MLW competition
* Myron Reed vs. Shawn Daivari
* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
* Bu Ku Dao speaks out
