MLW Never Say Never Replay Set for Tonight

– BeIN Sports will broadcast a replay of MLW Never Say Never later tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Another replay is also scheduled for tomorrow at 2:30 am EST. Here’s the lineup for the show:

* MLW Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman, who is undefeated in MLW competition

* Myron Reed vs. Shawn Daivari

* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

* Bu Ku Dao speaks out