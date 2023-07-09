MLW Never Say Never Results: World Title Changes Hands, More

MLW Never Say Never took place on Saturday night, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the full results from the MLW taping below, per Cagematch.net:

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu def. Calvin Tankman

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship / wXw Women’s Championship Match: Delmi Exo def. Ava Everett

* Tracy Williams def. Timothy Thatcher

* Country Whipping Match: Mance Warner def. Sam Adonis

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Fans Bring The Weapons Match: The Calling defeat Samoan Swat Team

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Kane def. Alex Hammerstone

@WrestlingInc Timothy Thatcher took a ddt from Tracy Williams who come off the middle rope. Ref counted 2, then checked on Thatcher who appeared “out of it” putting up an X and calling the match. Ringside doctor entered the ring, Thatcher left under his own power. @TheRajGiri pic.twitter.com/Rs4bTHLo3a — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 9, 2023