MLW Never Say Never TV Taping Spoilers

– MLW held their Never Say Never show on Thursday night, which was taped for the coming weeks of MLW: Fusion. The results were, per Fightful:

* Vlad def. Michael Mistretta

* Simon Gotch & Josef Samael def. Jay Sky & Ariel Dominguez

* Mance Warner def. Ricky Martinez

* Low Ki def. Jimmy Yuta

* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Timothy Thatcher

* Ross and Marshall Von Erich def. The Spirit Squad. CONTRA attacked The Von Erichs after the match.

* Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver def. Air Wolf & Zenshi & Gringo Loco

* Brian Pillman Jr. def. Richard Holliday

* Bestia 666 def. Rey Horus

* Promo segment with Salina de la Renta and Konnan.

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Savio Vega

* Austin Aries def. Ace Austin

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Teddy Hart (c) def. MJF

* MLW Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) def. Tom Lawlor. CONTRA attacked Lawlor after the match. The Von Erichs and Low Ki made the save.

* Hijo de LA Park def. Zenshi

* Street Fight: LA Park def. Jimmy Havoc

We got a sold out crowd here tonight at the @MelroseBallroom for “Never say Never”#MLWNYC pic.twitter.com/PBSOlGLwh5 — MLW • July 25 • NYC (@MLW) July 25, 2019