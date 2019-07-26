wrestling / News
MLW Never Say Never TV Taping Spoilers
– MLW held their Never Say Never show on Thursday night, which was taped for the coming weeks of MLW: Fusion. The results were, per Fightful:
* Vlad def. Michael Mistretta
* Simon Gotch & Josef Samael def. Jay Sky & Ariel Dominguez
* Mance Warner def. Ricky Martinez
* Low Ki def. Jimmy Yuta
* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. Timothy Thatcher
* Ross and Marshall Von Erich def. The Spirit Squad. CONTRA attacked The Von Erichs after the match.
* Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver def. Air Wolf & Zenshi & Gringo Loco
* Brian Pillman Jr. def. Richard Holliday
* Bestia 666 def. Rey Horus
* Promo segment with Salina de la Renta and Konnan.
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Savio Vega
* Austin Aries def. Ace Austin
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Teddy Hart (c) def. MJF
* MLW Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) def. Tom Lawlor. CONTRA attacked Lawlor after the match. The Von Erichs and Low Ki made the save.
* Hijo de LA Park def. Zenshi
* Street Fight: LA Park def. Jimmy Havoc
