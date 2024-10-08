wrestling / News
MLW Announces New Action Figure Line To Debut In 2025
MLW is teaming up with Galoob for a new line of action figures arriving next year. Gamespot reports that the wrestling promotion has announced they are partnering with Power Town’s Galoob brand for the new figures, which will debut in 2025. Galoob was a partner with WCW for action figures in the early 1990s.
The report notes that the line of figures will be MLW’s largest to date. MLW previously teamed with Boss Fight Studios for action figures.
Mockups of the action figures are not yet available as the contract was signed very recently.
