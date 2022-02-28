MLW News: New Signings In the Works, Audience for MLW SuperFight, Next Live Events

– MLW is working on several new signings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there are a number of signings “in the works” for the company, though there were no details on who the company’s in talks with.

– The site also reports that MLW SuperFight this weekend drew an audience in the 900 through 950 range. The show was a taping for future MLW: Fusion episodes.

– Finally, the company’s next live events will take place on March 31st and April 1st in Dallas, Texas over WrestleMania 38 weekend.