MLW News: New Signings In the Works, Audience for MLW SuperFight, Next Live Events
February 28, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW is working on several new signings, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that there are a number of signings “in the works” for the company, though there were no details on who the company’s in talks with.
– The site also reports that MLW SuperFight this weekend drew an audience in the 900 through 950 range. The show was a taping for future MLW: Fusion episodes.
– Finally, the company’s next live events will take place on March 31st and April 1st in Dallas, Texas over WrestleMania 38 weekend.
