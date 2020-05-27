wrestling / News

MLW News: Alex Hammerstone Contract News Breaks Website Traffic Records, New Signings in the Works, Injustice to Add New Member

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Alex Hammerstone

PWInsider reports that the announcement of Alex Hammerstone signing a new multi-year contract with MLW led to the promotion’s website breaking traffic record for visits in a one-day period. Additionally, Hammerstone is currently prepping for an upcoming weightlifting competition that will take place on the west coast.

– Also, PWInsider says the promotion has “several” new signings that are currently in the works.

– In another MLW note from PWInsider, a new member is going to reportedly be added to the Injustice stable. In the current storyline, Kotto Brazil is out of the company due to the attacks by CONTRA Unit.

