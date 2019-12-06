– According to PWInsider, there is some talk that the 2/29/20 Chicago event may be pushed back due to some logistical issues

– Matt Ryan of Capitol Wrestling was brought in to help produce pre-tapes and work in the gorilla position following the departure of Chris DeJoseph.

– Mark Haggerty noted on Facebook that he is the first openly gay man to be a ring announcer in a major US promotion.

– Alicia Atout officially made her debut at the Opera Cup.

– Mike Kitlas, who has worked for the Madison Square Garden organization, is now working here on the live event/logistical end of the company.

– Last night’s Opera Cup was a sell out.

– Wrestling photographer George Napolitano was at the Opera Cup last night, shooting ringside.