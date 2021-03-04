MLW News: Backstage Excitement for New DAZN Chairman, Production Notes, Leo Brien Getting Repackaged

– PWInsider reports that the new Chairman in charge of DAZN, former Disney executive Kevin Mayer, is said to be a positive move for Major League Wrestling. Mayer is reportedly a major supporter of scripted and unscripted content, which MLW falls into the realm of. Mayer’s succession of former DAZN Chairman John Skipper is reportedly creating excitement within MLW for potential future opportunities for the brand.

– In terms of future MLW plans, PWInsider noted that talks are underway with international promotions for Lio Rush to defend the Major League Wrestling Middleweight and AAA Cruiserweight titles overseas when it becomes safer to travel. Also, the report noted that MLW is planning an Azteca Underground shoot, and the company is currently scouting locations.

Additionally, Major League Wrestling has reportedly been adding more production staff. The company is reportedly expecting to expand their content output with potential new spinoff shows.

– Finally, PWInsider noted that Leo Brien is going to get a repackaging in the company.