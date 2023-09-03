– Fightful Select reports that a “big return” is scheduled to take place at MLW Fury Road tonight in Philadelphia. The return is expected to be featured as a guest on the Saint Laurent Sessions segment. Fightful also reports that the show is expected to end before AEW All Out 2023 starts on pay-per-view.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that former World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone won’t be at tonight’s event due to a family commitment.