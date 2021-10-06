wrestling / News
MLW News: Cold Open For Fightland on Vice Special, Lineup For Tonight’s Fusion: Alpha
– MLW has released the cold open for tomorrow night’s Fightland special on VICE, which airs after Dark Side of the Ring. It will include the following matches:
* Title vs. Title Match: Jacob Fatu (MLW World Title) vs. Alex Hammerstone (MLW National Openweight title)
* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube:
* MLW World Heavyweight Title: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Matt Cross
* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox
* 5150 vs. Injustice