MLW News: Company Supporting Tom Lawlor’s MMA Return, WM Week Autograph Sessions and Talent Japan Dates Canceled

– Tom Lawlor’s return to MMA is something MLW is fully behind, according to a new report. As reported yesterday, the former MLW Champion has signed with Professional Fighters’ League and expected to fight toward the end of the year. PWInsider reports that MLW fully supports Lawlor’s decision. While they do not expect any changes to their booking plans, the sense is that if Lawlor needs time off from his MLW duties, it will help his longevity within the company.

– The site notes that MLW’s planned autograph sessions with talents during WrestleMania week today have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also canceled are international dates in Japan for several MLW talents.