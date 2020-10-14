wrestling / News

MLW News: Court Bauer Allowing Small Group of Fans to Attend #TheRestart, Note on Planned 2300 Arena Show in December, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW updated logo

– MLW CEO Court Bauer announced this week that a select few group of fans will be allowed to attend the upcoming MLW #TheRestart TV tapings. You can view his announcement below.

Bauer wrote, “You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have a chance to attend #TheRestart… but only a very lucky few #MLWDiehard fans will win the opportunity to make it a reality. Standby for more soon.”

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW’s planned return for the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia is still currently scheduled on the company’s books.

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Underground on Fubo TV:

* Los Maximos vs. Samoan Island Tribe
* Kenzo Suzuki vs. Norman Smiley

Next week’s episode will feature the following lineup:

* Masada vs. Fast Eddie vs. Don Juan
* Simon Diamond & CW Anderson vs. Steve Williams & D’Lo Brown

