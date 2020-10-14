wrestling / News
MLW News: Court Bauer Allowing Small Group of Fans to Attend #TheRestart, Note on Planned 2300 Arena Show in December, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground
– MLW CEO Court Bauer announced this week that a select few group of fans will be allowed to attend the upcoming MLW #TheRestart TV tapings. You can view his announcement below.
Bauer wrote, “You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have a chance to attend #TheRestart… but only a very lucky few #MLWDiehard fans will win the opportunity to make it a reality. Standby for more soon.”
You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have a chance to attend #TheRestart… but only a very lucky few #MLWDiehard fans will win the opportunity to make it a reality. Standby for more soon.
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 13, 2020
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW’s planned return for the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia is still currently scheduled on the company’s books.
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Underground on Fubo TV:
* Los Maximos vs. Samoan Island Tribe
* Kenzo Suzuki vs. Norman Smiley
Next week’s episode will feature the following lineup:
* Masada vs. Fast Eddie vs. Don Juan
* Simon Diamond & CW Anderson vs. Steve Williams & D’Lo Brown
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion
- Charlotte Flair Hints At On-Screen Pairing With Andrade, Clarifies His Deleted Tweet
- Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him