MLW News: Court Bauer Allowing Small Group of Fans to Attend #TheRestart, Note on Planned 2300 Arena Show in December, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground

– MLW CEO Court Bauer announced this week that a select few group of fans will be allowed to attend the upcoming MLW #TheRestart TV tapings. You can view his announcement below.

Bauer wrote, “You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have a chance to attend #TheRestart… but only a very lucky few #MLWDiehard fans will win the opportunity to make it a reality. Standby for more soon.”

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW’s planned return for the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia is still currently scheduled on the company’s books.

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Underground on Fubo TV:

* Los Maximos vs. Samoan Island Tribe

* Kenzo Suzuki vs. Norman Smiley

Next week’s episode will feature the following lineup:

* Masada vs. Fast Eddie vs. Don Juan

* Simon Diamond & CW Anderson vs. Steve Williams & D’Lo Brown