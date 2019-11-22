wrestling / News
MLW News: Court Bauer Meetings In LA, Opera Cup Brackets, More
– PWInsider reports MLW CEO Court Bauer is in Los Angeles for meetings on potential MLW TV and video game deals.
MLW Opera Cup Brackets
*Dave Boy Smith vs. Shinjiro Otani
*MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone
*Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday
*TJP vs. Brian Pillman
Scheduled for this weekend’s MLW FUSION TV on BeIN Sport
*Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc
*Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady
*National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James
Scheduled for Thursday’s Thanksgiving special.
*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs.Marshall Von Erich. The match is being billed as the first World title shot a Von Erich has gotten since Kerry Von Erich defeated Ric Flair for the NWA World title in May 1984.
