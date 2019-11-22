wrestling / News

MLW News: Court Bauer Meetings In LA, Opera Cup Brackets, More

November 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
MLW Chris DeJoseph

PWInsider reports MLW CEO Court Bauer is in Los Angeles for meetings on potential MLW TV and video game deals.

MLW Opera Cup Brackets

*Dave Boy Smith vs. Shinjiro Otani

*MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

*Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

*TJP vs. Brian Pillman

Scheduled for this weekend’s MLW FUSION TV on BeIN Sport

*Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc

*Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

*National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James

Scheduled for Thursday’s Thanksgiving special.

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs.Marshall Von Erich. The match is being billed as the first World title shot a Von Erich has gotten since Kerry Von Erich defeated Ric Flair for the NWA World title in May 1984.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading