– PWInsider reports MLW CEO Court Bauer is in Los Angeles for meetings on potential MLW TV and video game deals.

MLW Opera Cup Brackets

*Dave Boy Smith vs. Shinjiro Otani

*MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

*Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

*TJP vs. Brian Pillman

Scheduled for this weekend’s MLW FUSION TV on BeIN Sport

*Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc

*Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

*National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James

Scheduled for Thursday’s Thanksgiving special.

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs.Marshall Von Erich. The match is being billed as the first World title shot a Von Erich has gotten since Kerry Von Erich defeated Ric Flair for the NWA World title in May 1984.