MLW News: Court Bauer on Timeline For Women’s Title, Gary Hart Tibute Video

September 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Court Bauer MLW

– Court Bauer recently addressed questions about the timeline for MLW’s upcoming Women’s Championship. Bauer was asked on Twitter about whether there will be a women’s match on their November 2nd Saturday Night Super Fight PPV. Bauer, the CEO of the company, posted and said that it’s a timing issue as they build up their female talent roster:

– MLW released the Gary Hart tribute video that aired on September 7 at their Dallas show:

