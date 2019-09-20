MLW News: Court Bauer on Timeline For Women’s Title, Gary Hart Tibute Video

– Court Bauer recently addressed questions about the timeline for MLW’s upcoming Women’s Championship. Bauer was asked on Twitter about whether there will be a women’s match on their November 2nd Saturday Night Super Fight PPV. Bauer, the CEO of the company, posted and said that it’s a timing issue as they build up their female talent roster:

It's more of an issue of timing. We're in the process of signing female athletes for the division so when we accomplish our goals and are ready to take the division on-line, game on. https://t.co/Iu9UbEWbCS — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) September 20, 2019

– MLW released the Gary Hart tribute video that aired on September 7 at their Dallas show: